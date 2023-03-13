BMO Capital Markets Lowers Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target to $51.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 19.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.38.

Shares of WPM traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.73. 2,622,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,314,429. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $28.62 and a one year high of $51.90. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.92 and a 200-day moving average of $37.71.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 62.83%. The business had revenue of $236.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

