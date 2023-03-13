BMO Capital Markets Increases Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$23.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ERO. Raymond James upped their price target on Ero Copper from C$19.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Ero Copper from C$19.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$22.65.

Ero Copper Stock Performance

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at C$23.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.81. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$10.54 and a 1-year high of C$25.29.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

