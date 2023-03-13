BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of BlueScope Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get BlueScope Steel alerts:

BlueScope Steel Stock Performance

Shares of BlueScope Steel stock remained flat at $66.70 during trading on Monday. 32 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.56. BlueScope Steel has a 12-month low of $49.14 and a 12-month high of $82.29.

BlueScope Steel Cuts Dividend

About BlueScope Steel

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8091 per share. This represents a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.

(Get Rating)

BlueScope Steel Ltd. engages in the manufacture of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Buildings and Coated Products North America, Building Products Asia and North America, and New Zealand and Pacific Islands. The Australian Steel Products segment produces and markets coated and painted flat steel products.

Further Reading

