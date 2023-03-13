Blackstone Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Blackstone Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 50.7% from the February 13th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Blackstone Minerals Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BLSTF remained flat at $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.12. Blackstone Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.46.

About Blackstone Minerals

Blackstone Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, gold, platinum, and palladium deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Bridge project, which covers an area of 367 square kilometers located in the British Columbia, Canada.

