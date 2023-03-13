BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV)

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0265 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

BHV opened at $11.16 on Monday. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $21.47.

Get BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust by 37.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust operates as closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and Virginia personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.