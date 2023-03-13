BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Stock Down 2.5 %

BUI opened at $21.84 on Monday. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $25.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000.

About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It invests primarily in equity securities issued by companies that are engaged in the Utilities and Infrastructure business segments.

