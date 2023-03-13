BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0315 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MYN opened at $9.99 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $12.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 7,712 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 13.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 13.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

