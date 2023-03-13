BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0365 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund stock opened at $10.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.48. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $12.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 172,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 103,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 68,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,064,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,494,000 after buying an additional 503,412 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

