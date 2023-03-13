BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MHD)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0355 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MHD opened at $11.81 on Monday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $14.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day moving average of $11.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 983,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,941,000 after purchasing an additional 222,922 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,632,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 1st quarter worth $1,542,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 510,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after buying an additional 70,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 453,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after buying an additional 69,418 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

