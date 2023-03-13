BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock opened at $5.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.03. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $5.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000.

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

