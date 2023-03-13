BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Performance
NYSE BTZ opened at $10.26 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.47. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $13.00.
About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.
