BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BTZ opened at $10.26 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.47. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $13.00.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 537,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after acquiring an additional 322,315 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

