BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:BCAT)

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.127 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BCAT opened at $14.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.44. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $16.93.
Insider Activity
In other news, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder acquired 14,500 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.76 per share, for a total transaction of $199,520.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 34,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,123.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
