BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:BCAT)

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.127 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BCAT opened at $14.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.44. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $16.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder acquired 14,500 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.76 per share, for a total transaction of $199,520.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 34,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,123.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $562,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,792,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,818,000 after buying an additional 1,402,023 shares during the period. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

