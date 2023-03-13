BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,495,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,754 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $89,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BL. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the second quarter valued at $225,000. First Growth Investment Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP now owns 70,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 652,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,646 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the third quarter valued at $946,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 44.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 101,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 31,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine Price Performance

BlackLine stock opened at $60.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $48.73 and a one year high of $79.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackLine

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $139.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.17 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 35.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $35,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,407 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,822.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $35,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,407 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,822.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $691,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,379,517.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,275 shares of company stock worth $4,317,716 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on BlackLine from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

BlackLine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.