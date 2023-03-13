BitShares Price Hits $0.0107 on Exchanges (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 12th. BitShares has a market capitalization of $31.95 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitShares has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitShares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00012490 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00006190 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003953 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001939 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,786,934 coins and its circulating supply is 2,994,804,385 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.

Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.

BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

BitShares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.