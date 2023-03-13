BitDAO Trading 1.7% Lower This Week (BIT)

BitDAO (BIT) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One BitDAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00002166 BTC on popular exchanges. BitDAO has a market cap of $1.58 billion and approximately $13.43 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitDAO has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.73 or 0.00417263 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,877.93 or 0.28210244 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BitDAO Token Profile

BitDAO launched on August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. BitDAO’s official website is www.bitdao.io. The official message board for BitDAO is medium.com/bitdao.

Buying and Selling BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world’s largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

