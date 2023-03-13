Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Price Reaches $0.66 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can now be bought for $0.66 or 0.00002939 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market cap of $8.00 million and $146,090.34 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a token. Its genesis date was December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,401 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official website is www.btcst.finance. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official message board is btcst.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,401.49518484 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 0.64897553 USD and is down -8.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $167,279.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

