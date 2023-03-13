Bitcoin Private Price Reaches $0.41 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 31.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $1.96 million and $80.03 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001700 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00145148 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00062827 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00042673 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000996 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

