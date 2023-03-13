Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $192,181.61

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000775 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $32.33 million and $192,181.61 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 6.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00192617 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00087913 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00053493 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00051914 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004481 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000250 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

