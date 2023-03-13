Bitcoin Diamond 24-Hour Volume Reaches $291,423.86 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $32.77 million and $291,423.86 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000728 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00182999 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00084896 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00049620 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00049534 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004116 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000244 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

