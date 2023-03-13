Bitcoin (BTC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $33.37 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Bitcoin has a market cap of $430.87 billion and approximately $33.37 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $22,306.53 on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $120.52 or 0.00539954 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00155505 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00037005 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000686 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,315,918 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.
