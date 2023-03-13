Bitcoin (BTC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $33.37 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Bitcoin has a market cap of $430.87 billion and approximately $33.37 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $22,306.53 on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $120.52 or 0.00539954 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00155505 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00037005 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Bitcoin Profile

Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,315,918 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org.

Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.

