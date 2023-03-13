Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target Increased to C$10.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.27% from the company’s previous close.

BDT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Laurentian raised their target price on Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Bird Construction from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday.

Bird Construction Price Performance

Shares of BDT traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$9.27. 53,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.43. The firm has a market cap of C$497.80 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.24. Bird Construction has a one year low of C$5.74 and a one year high of C$9.55.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

