Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Short Interest Up 17.2% in February

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 57,650,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the February 13th total of 49,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BNGO. Scotiabank started coverage on Bionano Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Get Bionano Genomics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bionano Genomics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 19.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 35,533 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Bionano Genomics by 963.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 32,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 29,556 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the first quarter worth approximately $3,188,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 7.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,876,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics Trading Up 5.0 %

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Shares of BNGO stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.26. 9,874,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,879,739. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.30. Bionano Genomics has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $4.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

(Get Rating)

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on the genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.