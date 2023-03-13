Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Short Interest Update

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,400,000 shares, an increase of 93.9% from the February 13th total of 3,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 11.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Biohaven Stock Up 4.4 %

BHVN stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.82. The company had a trading volume of 229,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,424. The company has a market capitalization of $941.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.12. Biohaven has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $20.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.96.

Institutional Trading of Biohaven

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Biohaven in the 4th quarter worth about $9,200,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Biohaven by 484.6% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 15,314 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biohaven in the 4th quarter worth about $2,794,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in Biohaven by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,724,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,000 shares during the period. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Biohaven

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BHVN. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

