Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, an increase of 52.2% from the February 13th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Bioasis Technologies Price Performance

OTCMKTS BIOAF remained flat at $0.02 on Monday. Bioasis Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08.

Bioasis Technologies Company Profile

biOasis Technologies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on research and development for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological disease and disorders such as brain cancers, neurodegenerative diseases, and metabolic disorders. Its products include the Transcend program as its proprietary carrier, p97 and imaging agents across the blood brain barrier.

