Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, an increase of 52.2% from the February 13th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Bioasis Technologies Price Performance
OTCMKTS BIOAF remained flat at $0.02 on Monday. Bioasis Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08.
Bioasis Technologies Company Profile
