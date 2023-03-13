BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Shares Sold by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 338,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,876 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of BGC Partners worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BGCP. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in BGC Partners by 47.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 92,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in BGC Partners by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,467,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 47,106 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in BGC Partners by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 709,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BGC Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in BGC Partners by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 18,250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on BGC Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

BGC Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $4.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $5.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.61.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $436.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.70 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 47.25% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BGC Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

BGC Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

