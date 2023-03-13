Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 418,700 shares, a growth of 101.1% from the February 13th total of 208,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 441,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the third quarter worth about $578,000. Empery Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the third quarter worth about $296,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the third quarter worth about $245,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 211.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 375,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 255,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 385.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 292,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Benitec Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of BNTC stock remained flat at $0.25 on Friday. 145,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.28. Benitec Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The company has a market cap of $6.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.17.

About Benitec Biopharma

Benitec Biopharma ( NASDAQ:BNTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($40.00) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

