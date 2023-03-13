Benchmark Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

NASDAQ METC traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $9.46. 513,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.39 million, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.12. Ramaco Resources has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $21.00.

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $135.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.54 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 20.51%. Research analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 15.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,583,524 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,568,000 after acquiring an additional 212,820 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 15.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,477,720 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,595,000 after acquiring an additional 197,224 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 533.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,160,000 after acquiring an additional 807,921 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 48.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 778,205 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 254,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ramaco Resources in the second quarter worth about $9,199,000. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

