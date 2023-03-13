Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 10,832 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 8,361 shares.The stock last traded at $31.50 and had previously closed at $32.10.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.84 and its 200 day moving average is $30.95.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Belite Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belite Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belite Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Belite Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Belite Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.

