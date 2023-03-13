Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 10,832 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 8,361 shares.The stock last traded at $31.50 and had previously closed at $32.10.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.
Belite Bio Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.84 and its 200 day moving average is $30.95.
Institutional Trading of Belite Bio
Belite Bio Company Profile
Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.
Further Reading
