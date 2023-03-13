Beldex Price Up 6.9% This Week (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. Beldex has a market capitalization of $159.29 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Beldex has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0396 or 0.00000177 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,602.79 or 0.07139968 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00071912 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00026914 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00052655 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000273 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00008789 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00023597 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

