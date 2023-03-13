BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,380,000 shares, a growth of 91.7% from the February 13th total of 10,110,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.2 days.
BCE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.18.
NYSE BCE traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.76. 1,457,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,579. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $39.88 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.59.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,786,000 after buying an additional 50,975 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,479,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 117,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after buying an additional 27,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in BCE by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.
