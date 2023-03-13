BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the February 13th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BayFirst Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BAFN traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,166. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. BayFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $15.41 and a 1-year high of $24.00.

BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.98 million for the quarter. BayFirst Financial had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 0.27%.

BayFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. BayFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -320.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in BayFirst Financial by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BayFirst Financial in the 1st quarter worth $871,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BayFirst Financial by 1,275.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 133,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 123,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in BayFirst Financial during the first quarter worth about $3,428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

BayFirst Financial Company Profile

BayFirst Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking services. Its products include demand deposits, money market accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, commercial business loans, real estate loans, and consumer loans. It operates through the Banking and Residential Mortgage Lending segments.

See Also

