Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €49.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €49.00 ($52.13) price target by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.06% from the company’s current price.

BAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($71.28) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, February 24th. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($60.64) price target on Basf in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($58.51) price target on Basf in a report on Friday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($58.51) price target on Basf in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($63.83) price target on Basf in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Basf Stock Performance

ETR BAS traded down €0.45 ($0.48) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €47.55 ($50.58). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,745,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €51.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of €47.24. Basf has a 52 week low of €37.90 ($40.32) and a 52 week high of €56.06 ($59.64). The stock has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a PE ratio of -68.91, a PEG ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

