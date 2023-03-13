Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Short Interest Up 73.3% in February

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 73.3% from the February 13th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 175.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Barry Callebaut from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Barry Callebaut Stock Performance

BYCBF stock remained flat at $2,110.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,073.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,981.10. Barry Callebaut has a 12 month low of $1,783.55 and a 12 month high of $2,410.00.

About Barry Callebaut

Barry Callebaut AG engages in the manufacture and trade of cocoa, chocolate, and confectionery products. It distributes its products under the following brands: Barry Callebaut, Callebaut, Cacao Barry, Carma, Van Leer, Van Houten, Bensdorp, Delfi, Chadler, Caprimo, Le Royal, and Ögonblink. The company was founded by Klaus Johann Jacobs in December 13, 1994 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

