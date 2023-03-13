Barnes & Noble Education’s (BNED) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $4.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Barnes & Noble Education Trading Up 8.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BNED traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $2.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,152,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,964. Barnes & Noble Education has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnes & Noble Education

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNED. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 69.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 16,905 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 15,206 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,442,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,744,000 after purchasing an additional 86,536 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 22,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 9,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

