Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Short Interest Update

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 546,100 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the February 13th total of 643,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 170.7 days.

Bankinter Price Performance

OTCMKTS BKIMF traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.80. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,292. Bankinter has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $7.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BKIMF. UBS Group lowered their target price on Bankinter from €7.50 ($7.98) to €7.45 ($7.93) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bankinter from €5.70 ($6.06) to €5.80 ($6.17) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.36.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

