Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $27.63

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.63 and last traded at $28.43, with a volume of 333927 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.09.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.11 and its 200 day moving average is $33.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.42.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 34.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the second quarter worth about $61,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance and trust companies, and hedge funds.

