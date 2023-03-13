Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 409,487 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the previous session’s volume of 199,444 shares.The stock last traded at $43.65 and had previously closed at $63.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Compass Point lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Down 18.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $213.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.09%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of Hawaii

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,318,428.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 183.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5,445.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 160.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

