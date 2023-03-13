Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stake Lowered by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,303 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Bank of America by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after buying an additional 16,319 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $28.64 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $44.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.55 and a 200-day moving average of $34.27. The company has a market capitalization of $229.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.16.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

