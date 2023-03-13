Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Short Interest Up 42.4% in February

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,169,200 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the February 13th total of 2,225,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31,692.0 days.

Separately, AlphaValue raised shares of Banco Comercial Português to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Shares of BPCGF stock remained flat at $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday. Banco Comercial Português has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15.

Banco Comercial Português SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate, and Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other. The Retail Banking segment consists of Retail Network of Millenium bcp (Portugal), retail recovery division, and Banco ActivoBank.

