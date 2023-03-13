Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 481,762 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 893,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481,762 shares during the period. Trane Technologies makes up 0.4% of Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Trane Technologies worth $129,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.3% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.78.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE TT traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $185.37. 285,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,561. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $196.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.93.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total transaction of $50,783.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,864 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,945.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total value of $50,783.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,945.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $85,941.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,268,929.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,970 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,921 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Further Reading

