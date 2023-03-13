Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,888,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,163,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 1.26% of Bath & Body Works as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.4% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 4.8% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

BBWI stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.96. The company had a trading volume of 810,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,766. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.77. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $58.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.63.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

BBWI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.52.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.