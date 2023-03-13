Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases 74,536 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 115.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,151 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,536 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $65,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Northcoast Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $520.00 target price (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.16.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.8 %

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $3.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $474.90. The stock had a trading volume of 452,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,044. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $210.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $490.67 and a 200 day moving average of $493.48.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

