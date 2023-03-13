Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $109.37 Million in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,012,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,368,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 26.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,888,000 after purchasing an additional 193,116 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,260,000 after buying an additional 22,984 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNI has been the topic of several research reports. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$179.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.35.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE CNI traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.42. The stock had a trading volume of 336,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,439. The firm has a market cap of $78.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.97. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.79 and a twelve month high of $137.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.5906 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

