Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $70.43 Million Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 456.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 213,415 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,042 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $70,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,672,472 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,871,858,000 after acquiring an additional 61,819 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Paycom Software by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,849,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $610,305,000 after buying an additional 23,413 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,756,000 after buying an additional 108,505 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 10.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 969,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,570,000 after acquiring an additional 91,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 7.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 845,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,764,000 after acquiring an additional 56,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $395.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

Shares of Paycom Software stock traded up $2.77 on Monday, hitting $276.05. The company had a trading volume of 156,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,202. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.82 and a twelve month high of $402.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $308.01 and a 200-day moving average of $322.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.39.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $370.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.71 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 20.46%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

