Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys 1,460,878 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 498.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,753,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,460,878 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of American International Group worth $83,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 687.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 13,320 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in American International Group by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Oakview Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in American International Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oakview Capital Management L.P. now owns 195,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,286,000 after buying an additional 5,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 39,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.08.

American International Group Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded down $3.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,601,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,529,712. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.15. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.05 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.30.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 18.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

American International Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

