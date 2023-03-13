Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys 109,878 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,714,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,878 shares during the quarter. Allegion makes up about 0.5% of Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 1.95% of Allegion worth $153,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in Allegion by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Allegion by 172.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 83.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 56.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALLE traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.27. 170,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,830. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $87.33 and a 1-year high of $123.46.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.15 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 61.54%. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.75%.

Several research firms recently commented on ALLE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Vertical Research raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Allegion from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.78.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

