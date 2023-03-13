Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 344,486 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,799,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344,486 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.1% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of AbbVie worth $375,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 85.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $152.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,393,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,873,913. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The firm has a market cap of $270.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.42.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,621 shares of company stock valued at $16,177,575 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.12.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Stories

