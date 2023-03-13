Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 29,869 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,294,213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 29,869 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 0.7% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Visa worth $229,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,727,226 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $662,142,000 after acquiring an additional 28,159 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Visa by 1.6% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 138,264 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,563,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 18,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $782,000. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 2,341,175 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $415,910,000 after acquiring an additional 64,857 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

Insider Activity

Visa Price Performance

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $215.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,907,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,540,669. The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.06 and its 200-day moving average is $207.91. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $234.30. The company has a market capitalization of $406.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.