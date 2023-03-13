Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,712,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,378 shares during the period. Fastenal accounts for 0.9% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $309,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FAST. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Fastenal by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,797 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 18.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after purchasing an additional 36,709 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 24.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

In other news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.99. 880,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,285,485. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.96. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $60.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

