Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,103,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,475 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $93,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,466,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,673,000 after purchasing an additional 346,316 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,536,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,708,000 after buying an additional 1,645,665 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,346.8% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,100,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 16,835,703 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,597,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,731,000 after buying an additional 124,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,463,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,723,000 after acquiring an additional 177,801 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.56. 2,267,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,962,199. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $58.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.31 and its 200-day moving average is $50.12.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

